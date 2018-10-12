Sensex Bounces Back 732 Points, Nifty Reclaims 10,450: 10 Things To Know

Forty six stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index finished the session higher

Stock markets bounced back on Friday boosted by buying across sectors except IT, amid strong gains in the rupee. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 732 points higher at 34,733 - its biggest single-day gain since March 2017- while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,472, up 237 points from the previous close. That marked a 2.2 and 2.3 per cent gain in the indices, respectively, a day after they registered a decline of 2.2 per cent triggered by a global selloff. Analysts will keenly watch key macroeconomic data due later in the day, for more clarity on any move by the Reserve Bank of India on key interest rates going forward.