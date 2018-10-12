NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Bounces Back 732 Points, Nifty Reclaims 10,450: 10 Things To Know

The Nifty Bank - comprising banking stocks - finished 2.5 per cent higher. Prominent gainers included PNB, Kotak Bank and IDFC Bank.

Market | | Updated: October 12, 2018 15:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Bounces Back 732 Points, Nifty Reclaims 10,450: 10 Things To Know

Forty six stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index finished the session higher

Stock markets bounced back on Friday boosted by buying across sectors except IT, amid strong gains in the rupee. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 732 points higher at 34,733 - its biggest single-day gain since March 2017- while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,472, up 237 points from the previous close. That marked a 2.2 and 2.3 per cent gain in the indices, respectively, a day after they registered a decline of 2.2 per cent triggered by a global selloff. Analysts will keenly watch key macroeconomic data due later in the day, for more clarity on any move by the Reserve Bank of India on key interest rates going forward.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. Forty six stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index finished the session higher. Top gainers on the index were Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Petroleum and JSW Steel , closing between 5.1 per cent and 6.2 per cent higher. 
  2. All sectoral indices, barring the Nifty IT, finished higher on the NSE. Bear operators, who had been creating short-positions in the past several sessions, were seen covering up positions, news agency Press Trust of India cited brokers as saying.
  3. The Nifty Bank - comprising banking stocks - finished 2.5 per cent higher. Prominent gainers included PNB, Kotak Bank, IDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, rising around 4-5 per cent each. The sectoral index had declined 2.1 per cent the previous day.
  4. Maruti Suzuki India was the top gainer on both the benchmark indices. The stock finished around 6 per cent higher on the bourses.
  5. IT stocks bucked the trend after the rupee hit a one-week high of 73.59 against the US dollar, as against its previous close of 74.14, on weakness in crude oil prices. 
  6. Crude oil prices gained marginally on Friday, after easing near 3 per cent in the past two days. Brent - the international benchmark for crude oil - traded at $81 a barrel levels, heading for its first weekly drop in five weeks.
  7. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which reported a 22.5 per cent rise in annual profit at Rs. 7,901 crore for the quarter ending September, was the top loser on both the benchmarks as it closed 3 per cent lower. Rupee depreciation boosts profitability of exporters such as IT companies.
  8. Friday's rebound in the markets came despite fund outflows by institutional investors. Net sale of equities by foreign portfolio investors stood at Rs. 2,869.41 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net purchased shares worth Rs. 1,888.18 crore, according to provisional data from the exchange.
  9. The Sensex and Nifty registered a weekly gain for the first time in six weeks.
  10. The government is due to release data on consumer inflation and factory activity at 5:30 pm.

(With agency inputs)



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Highlights

1
Sensex logs its biggest single-day gain since March 2017
2
Sharp recovery in markets comes ahead of release of key economic data
3
Sensex, Nifty register weekly gain for first time in six weeks
Sensex NiftySensex todaymarkets today

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveAir India FlightRafale deal News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top