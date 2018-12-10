Markets Fall 2%: Sensex Closes 713 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 10,500

Share Market Today: Across-the-board selling dragged the broader markets lower

Stock markets shed around 2 per cent on Monday, as investors turned cautious a day ahead of assembly election results of five states. The Sensex nosedived 713 points to end at 34,959, while the Nifty plunged to 10,488, down 205 points - or 1.9 per cent - from the previous close. Across-the-board selling, led by banking, financial services and energy stocks, dragged the broader markets lower. Analysts say they expect short-term volatility to continue ahead of state election results.