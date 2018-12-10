NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Kotak Bank Moves Court "To Protect Interest" On Issue Of Preference Shares

Kotak Mahindra Bank said that it had challenged in court central bank's decision to not allow its promoter to issue preference shares to reduce stake.

Corporates | | Updated: December 10, 2018 12:19 IST
Uday Kotak, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has been asked by RBI to lower his holding to 20% by 2018-end.


Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Monday that it had challenged in court the central bank's decision to not allow its promoter to issue preference shares to reduce stake in the private-sector lender.

Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has been asked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lower his holding in the lender to 20 per cent by the end of this year, and to 15 per cent by March 31, 2020.

"Given the milestone of December 31, 2018, the bank has been left with no option but to protect its interest," the lender said in a statement.

The bank was told by the RBI in August that its plan to issue preference shares to reduce Kotak's stake did not meet the central bank's promoter-holding dilution requirement.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


