Section 80C Deductions: Your Guide To Popular Income Tax Benefits

Section 80C of the Income Tax Act is one of the most popular and elementary avenues of managing your taxes. If you have not managed your taxes well so far, learning about income tax benefits available under Section 80C laws can be the first step. Many wealth planners emphasize on the importance of income tax benefits available under Section 80C, often considered one of the most popular avenues to save money among salaried assessees.

Here's your guide to various tax benefits you can claim to manage your tax outgo using Section 80C of the Income Tax Act:

How much income tax can one save under Section 80C?

Currently, Section 80C provides for deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh in taxable personal income in a financial year under certain conditions.

Simply put, you can reduce up to Rs 1.5 lakh from your total taxable income making use of Section 80C norms. The Income Tax Department returns any excess taxes paid by you based on your investments in life insurance, provident fund and medical insurance.

Here are some investments which are eligible for claiming income tax benefits under Section 80C, up to an overall total of Rs 1.5 lakh: