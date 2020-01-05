All You Need To Know About Post Office National Savings Certificate

An NSC of Rs 100 grows to Rs 146.25 on maturity after five years, according to the India Post.

National Savings Certificate (NSC): India Post under the department of posts which operates the country's postal network also offers savings and investment schemes. Currently, India Post offers nine different savings and investment schemes via network of over 1.5 lakh branches spread across the country. These schemes are Post Office Savings Account, National Savings Recurring Deposit Account, National Savings Time Deposit Account, National Savings Monthly Income Account, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Account, Public Provident Fund Account , National Savings Certificates (VIII Issue) Account, Kisan Vikas Patra Account and Sukanya Samriddhi Account.

National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) Account is one of the savings schemes being offered by the India Post under which the account holder can deposit minimum of Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereof with no maximum limit for a period of five years.

National Savings Certificate: Here are interest rates, minimum investment amount, income tax and other benefits being by India Post under National Savings Certificate (NSC):

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Minimum Investment Amount

The minimum amount required for opening an NSC account is Rs 1,000 and in multiple of Rs 100 thereof and there is no maximum limit for amount that can be invested in an NSC account.

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Interest rates

The NSC scheme offers an interest rate of 7.9 per cent, which is compounded annually but payable at maturity. An NSC of Rs 100 grows to Rs 146.25 on maturity after five years, according to the India Post.

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Income Tax benefits

The National Savings Certificate account holders qualify for tax rebate under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Investment Eligibility

A single holder type certificate can be purchased by an adult for self or on behalf of a minor, according to the India Post website.

National Savings Certificate (NSC) Transfer of certificates

The certificates are transferable. However, the name of old holder is rounded and that of the new holder is written on the same certificate, and the old certificates are not discharged.