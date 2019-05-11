SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: Rate Of Interest And Other Details

SBI also offers a nomination facility with annuity deposit scheme

SBI or State Bank of India offers annuity deposit scheme, which is a type of fixed deposit (FD) or term deposit. The scheme enables a person to pay a one-time lump sum amount and receive the same in equated monthly instalments (EMIs). It comprises a part of the principal amount as well as interest on the reducing principal amount, according to the bank's official website - sbi.co.in. The amount is compounded at quarterly rests and discounted to the monthly value, said the country's largest lender on its portal.

Here are five hings to know about SBI's annuity deposit scheme:

1. Amount: Customers need to deposit a minimum amount of Rs. 25,000. However, there is no maximum limit of deposit amount for SBI's annuity deposit scheme.

2. Tenure: A term of 36 months, 60 months, 84 months or 120 months (3 years, 5 years, 7 years or 10 years) is available under SBI's scheme.

3. Rate of Interest: The rate of interest is same as applicable to the fixed deposit account of the term opted by the person. The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs. 2 crore from May 9, 2019, according to sbi.co.in:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 3 years to less than 5 years 6.7 7.2 5 years and up to 10 years 6.6 7.1

4. Premature withdrawal: Under annuity deposit scheme, the facility of premature payment is available. However, it is permitted only in case of death of the depositor, noted SBI.

5. Other facilities: Overdraft or loan up to 75 per cent of the balance amount of annuity can be granted on special cases, according to SBI's website. After disbursal of loan, further annuity payment is deposited in loan account only. SBI also offers a nomination facility with the scheme.

