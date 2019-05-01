Your SBI Savings Account Balance May Fetch Lesser Interest Now

SBI Interest Rate: State Bank of India has lowered the interest rate to 3.25 per cent.

State Bank of India, the country's largest bank, has revised interest rate on savings bank accounts (SBI interest rate) with effect from Wednesday. The Mumbai-based State Bank of India has lowered the interest rate to 3.25 per cent from 3.5 per cent on savings bank accounts with balance of Rs 1 lakh and above, State Bank of India noted on its website www.sbi.co.in. However, the interest rate on the amount below Rs 1 lakh kept in SBI savings bank will continue to earn interest of 3.5 per cent, SBI added. (Also Read: All You Need To Know About SBI Personal Gold Loans )

The State Bank of India has lowered interest rate on savings bank accounts as it plans to link the interest rate to the RBI's repo or short-term lending rate and to ensure faster monetary policy transmission. The current rate of 3.25 per cent on savings bank accounts with Rs 1 lakh or more has been arrived at as the bank would offer 2.75 per cent less than the Reserve Bank of India's repo or short-term lending which currently stands at 6 per cent.

The interest rates on the savings bank accounts may move up or down depending on how the Reserve Bank of India tweaks key interest rates at its bi-monthly monetary policy meet.

The SBI till Tuesday (April 30) was paying interest at a rate of 3.5 per cent for savings bank deposits up to Rs 1 crore and at 4 per cent for deposits above Rs 1 crore.

The bank further said all cash credit accounts and overdrafts with limits above Rs 1 lakh will also be linked to the benchmark policy rate, plus a spread of 2.25 per cent.

"The Risk premiums over and above this floor rate would be based on the risk profile of the borrowers, as is the current practice," according to its website.

SBI's domestic savings bank deposits stood at more than Rs 10.64 lakh crore at end-December 2018.

