SBI Loan Against Shares: Eligibility, Loan Amount, Other Details Here

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, offers loan against shares to its existing customers. Individuals holding DEMAT accounts with SBI Cap Securities - part of the SBI group - can avail a loan of up to Rs 20 lakh under SBI loan against shares scheme to meet contingencies, personal needs or even for subscribing to rights or new issue of shares. The loan will not be sanctioned for speculative purposes, inter-corporate investments or acquiring controlling interest in a company, according to State Bank of India (SBI)'s internet banking website - onlinesbi.com. (Also read: Your SBI savings account balance may fetch lesser interest now)

Here are some of the key details such as eligibility, loan amount and repayment schedule of SBI's loan against shares:

Eligibility for SBI's loan against shares

Loan against shares is given to existing individual customers enjoying a past satisfactory relationship with SBI and maintaining their DEMAT Account with SBI Cap Securities, SBI said on its website. The loans are offered as an overdraft or demand loan. Loan can only be availed in single name and NRIs are currently not eligible for availing this loan, SBI said.

Minimum and maximum amount given under SBI's loan against shares

State Bank of India customers can avail minimum of Rs 50,000 and maximum of Rs 20 lakh under loan against shares. Meanwhile, loan amount cannot exceed above Rs 10 lakh if a customer wants the loan for subscribing to shares under the Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Repayment schedule for SBI's loan against shares

Demand loans under SBI's loan against shares have to be liquidated in maximum period of 30 months while overdraft loans are auto renewed every year, according to SBI.

Interest rates and processing fee for SBI's loan against shares

State Bank of India charges processing fee of 0.75 per cent of the loan amount or minimum of Rs 1,000 plus GST.

Interest Rate On Loan against Shares / Debentures / Bonds

Scheme Rate of Interest* Equity Plus Scheme 6.65% above 1 year MCLR, currently 15.55% p.a. Loans against Shares 3.15% above 1 year MCLR, currently 12.05% p.a. Loans against Debentures 6.65% above 1 year MCLR, currently 15.55% p.a. Loan to employees to subscribe for ESOPs 6.65% above 1 year MCLR, currently 15.55% p.a.

Margin for SBI's loan against shares

An individual availing loan against shares needs to provide a margin amount of 50 per cent of the prevailing market prices of the shares being offered as security.

