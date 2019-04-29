SBI Hiring Junior Associates Salary, Benefits, Other Details Here

SBI recruitment 2019: Interested candidates should be graduates in any discipline.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, is hiring junior associates for its customer support and sales teams across various states. SBI's recruitment team has invited applications from Indian citizens for clerical cadre and the candidate can apply in one state only, the lender said in a statement on its website. The hiring for the post of Junior Associates will be done after successful clearance of preliminary examination which will be conducted in June 2019 followed by main examination on August 10, SBI added. (Also Read: SBI, India Post Offer These Maturity Options For Fixed Deposit Accounts)

Here are details of salary and other benefits offered by SBI's recruitment team for the junior associate role:

1. The candidates applying for vacancy of a particular state should be proficient in reading, writing, speaking and understanding in the specified opted local language of that state, according to SBI.

2. The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as part of the selection process. The test will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the bank. Candidates who fail to qualify the language test will not be offered appointment. However, candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test, SBI added.

3. Individuals having completed graduation from a recognised university in any discipline can apply for the position being offered by State Bank of India. Candidates in the final year of graduation can also apply for the job but after completing the graduation on or before August 31, 2019, according to the bank.

4. The candidate must be minimum 20 years of age and the upper age limit for SBI's job is 28 years, SBI added.

5. The starting basic pay is Rs 13,075 (Rs 11,765 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates). The total starting emoluments of a clerical cadre employee payable at Mumbai will be around Rs 25,000 per month inclusive of dearness allowance, according to the SBI website.

The last date for applying for the junior associate role at SBI is May 3, 2019, the bank mentioned.

