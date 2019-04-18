State Bank Of India (SBI) ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit, Rules Explained

SBI currently offers over 50,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) in India.

State Bank of India or SBI offers multiple variants of ATM-cum-debit cards such as My Card International debit card and Gold International debit card. These ATM cards enable customers to withdraw up to a certain daily limit. For example, SBI's My Card International debit card allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 per day, and make online transactions up to Rs. 75,000 per day, according to the bank's corporate website - sbi.co.in. SBI also charge customers for issuance and annual maintenance of these ATM-cum-debit cards.

Given below are the transaction limits and different types of charges levied by SBI for ATM card services:

SBI My Card International Debit card

Here are the transaction limits applicable to the My Card International Debit card, according to the SBI website:

SBI My Card International Debit Card Domestic International Daily Cash Limit at ATMs Minimum Rs. 100/- Varies from ATM to ATM Maximum Rs. 40,000/- Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 40,000/- Daily Point of Sales/ Online Transaction Limit Minimum No such limit No such limit but subject to local regulations. Maximum Rs. 75,000/- PoS Transaction Limit: Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 75,000/- Online Transaction Limit: Maximum per transaction and per month limit of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-, available only at select international online websites.

Here are the different types of the charges applicable to SBI My Card International Debit card:

Particulars Charges Issuance Charges Rs. 250 + GST Annual Maintenance Charges Rs. 175/- plus GST per annum from the second year of issue. Card Replacement Charges There will be no replacement Card issued against your lost “My Card” Debit Card. However, you can apply for a fresh “My Card” Debit Card against an issuance charge of Rs.250/- plus GST.

SBI Gold International debit card

Here are the transaction limits applicable to the SBI Gold International Debit card, according to the bank's website:

SBI Gold International Debit Card Domestic International Daily Cash Limit at ATMs Minimum Rs. 100/- Varies from ATM to ATM Maximum Rs. 50,000/- Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/- Daily Point of Sales/Online Transaction Limit Minimum No such limit No such limit but subject to local regulations Maximum Rs. 2,00,000/- PoS Transaction Limit: Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 2,00,000/- Online Transaction Limit: Maximum per transaction and per month limit of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-, available only at select international online websites.

Here are the different types of charges levied applicable on SBI Global International Debit card:

Particulars Charges Issuance Charges Rs 100/- plus GST Annual Maintenance Charges Rs 175/- plus GST Card Replacement Charges Rs 300/- plus GST

