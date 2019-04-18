NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

State Bank Of India (SBI) ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit, Rules Explained

SBI charge customers for issuance and annual maintenance of ATM-cum-debit cards.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: April 18, 2019 14:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
State Bank Of India (SBI) ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit, Rules Explained

SBI currently offers over 50,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) in India.


State Bank of India or SBI offers multiple variants of ATM-cum-debit cards such as My Card International debit card and Gold International debit card. These ATM cards enable customers to withdraw up to a certain daily limit. For example, SBI's My Card International debit card allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 per day, and make online transactions up to Rs. 75,000 per day, according to the bank's corporate website - sbi.co.in. SBI also charge customers for issuance and annual maintenance of these ATM-cum-debit cards.

Given below are the transaction limits and different types of charges levied by SBI for ATM card services:

SBI My Card International Debit card

Here are the transaction limits applicable to the My Card International Debit card, according to the SBI website:

SBI My Card International Debit CardDomesticInternational
Daily Cash Limit at ATMsMinimumRs. 100/-Varies from ATM to ATM
MaximumRs. 40,000/-Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 40,000/-
Daily Point of Sales/ Online Transaction LimitMinimumNo such limitNo such limit but subject to local regulations.
MaximumRs. 75,000/-PoS Transaction Limit: Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 75,000/-
Online Transaction Limit: Maximum per transaction and per month limit of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-, available only at select international online websites.

Here are the different types of the charges applicable to SBI My Card International Debit card:

ParticularsCharges
Issuance ChargesRs. 250 + GST
Annual Maintenance ChargesRs. 175/- plus GST per annum from the second year of issue.
Card Replacement ChargesThere will be no replacement Card issued against your lost “My Card” Debit Card. However, you can apply for a fresh “My Card” Debit Card against an issuance charge of Rs.250/- plus GST.

SBI Gold International debit card

Here are the transaction limits applicable to the SBI Gold International Debit card, according to the bank's website:

SBI Gold International Debit CardDomesticInternational
Daily Cash Limit at ATMsMinimumRs. 100/-Varies from ATM to ATM
MaximumRs. 50,000/-Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-
Daily Point of Sales/Online Transaction LimitMinimumNo such limitNo such limit but subject to local regulations
MaximumRs. 2,00,000/-PoS Transaction Limit: Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 2,00,000/-
Online Transaction Limit: Maximum per transaction and per month limit of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-, available only at select international online websites.

Here are the different types of charges levied applicable on SBI Global International Debit card:

ParticularsCharges
Issuance ChargesRs 100/- plus GST
Annual Maintenance ChargesRs 175/- plus GST
Card Replacement ChargesRs 300/- plus GST

SBI currently offers over 50,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) in India, according to its website.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SBI ATM card cash transaction chargessbi atm card transaction limit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Phase 2 ElectionElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionLok Sabha PollsPhase 2 Elections 2019Elections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDelhi RainGood FridayHappy Mahavir Jayanti OnePlus 7Galaxy FoldVoter ListHow to Vote India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top