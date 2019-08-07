SBI Reduces Key Lending Rates, Home Loans To Get Cheaper: 10 Things To Know

This is SBI's fourth consecutive rate cut in the current financial year.

SBI or State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, on Wednesday announced a reduction in its benchmark lending rates across all tenors. The bank said its MCLR or marginal cost of funds-based lending rates will be reduced by 15 basis points (0.15 percentage point), and the new rates will take effect on August 10. The move marks the fourth consecutive reduction in the key lending rates by SBI this financial year. The announcement came hours after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 35 basis points, in its fourth downward revision so far this year. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks.