RBI Policy Review LIVE Updates: Central Bank Seen Lowering Key Lending Rate For Fourth Time This Year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points today, according to news agency Reuters. Repo rate is the key interest rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks. Since February, the RBI has reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points in three successive reviews. If the RBI delivers a further cut by 25 basis points today, the repo rate would come down to 5.50 per cent, and also make the central bank the most dovish among major Asian central banks.

Here are the LIVE updates of the third bi-monthly policy review by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI):