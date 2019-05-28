All You Need To Know About SBI's Student Scholar Loan

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is offering loans to students to pursue higher education in Indian or abroad. State Bank of India offers five different types of education loans to cover various needs of students. Scholar Loan, Global Ed-Vantage, Student Loan, Skill Loan and Take-over of Education Loans are five different loan offerings for purpose of pursuing higher education, State Bank of India noted on its website www.sbi.co.in. SBI Scholar Loan is one of the education loan offerings by SBI which provides 100 per cent financing for pursuing higher education in select premier institutions of the country, according to SBI. (Also Read: ATM Card Rules: Transaction Charges Levied By SBI, Post Office Compared Here)
Here are details of interest rates, EMIs, eligibility for availing SBI Scholar Loan:
SBI provides 100 per cent financing facility for pursuing higher education under SBI Scholar Loan in select premier institutions of the country at zero processing fees. The loan can be availed by any Indian national upon securing admission to professional/technical courses in select premier institutions through entrance test or selection process.
Also Read: SBI Small Account: Eligibility, Interest Rates, Other Features
The 'select premier institutions' include IITs, IIMs, National Institute of Technology (NITs), Army College of Medical Sciences, Manipal Institute of Technology, Delhi College of Engineering and BITS Pilani among other institutions.
Also Read: Key Things To Know About SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account
Under Scholar Loans, State Bank of India allows repayment period of loan up to 15 years after course period and 12 months of repayment holiday.
Here are details of loan amount and security required under the SBI's Scholar Loan:
|Category
|Maximum Loan Limit
|No Security, only Parent/ Guardian as co-borrower
|With tangible collateral of full value and Parent/ Guardian as co-borrower
|List AA
|Rs. 40 lacs
|List A
|Rs. 20 lacs
|Rs. 30 lacs
|List B
|Rs. 20 lacs
|List C
|Rs. 7.5 lacs
|Rs. 30 lacs
|sbi.co.in
SBI Scholar Loan covers expended like fees payable to college, school or hostel, Examination, library or laboratory fees, Purchase of books/equipment/instruments, caution deposit, building fund or refundable deposit supported by institution bills/ receipts and purchase of computer or a laptop.
Here are interest rates charged under SBI Scholar Loan facility:
|SBI SCHOLAR LOAN SCHEME
|List
|1 year MCLR
|Spread
|Effective Interest Rate
|Reset Period
AA
ROI
8.50%
0.20%
8.70%
1 year
A
All IIMs & IITs
8.50%
0.35%
8.85%
1 year
Other institutes
8.50%
0.50%
9.00%
1 year
B
All NITs
8.50%
0.50%
9.00%
1 year
Other institutes
8.50%
1.00%
9.50%
1 year
C
All NITs
8.50%
0.50%
9.00%
1 year
|Other institutes
|8.50%
|1.50%
|10.00%
|1 year
|sbi.co.in
The accrued interest during the moratorium period and course period is added to the principle and repayment is fixed in equated monthly instalments (EMI), SBI noted on its website.
If full interest is serviced before the commencement of repayment; EMI is fixed based on principle amount only, SBI added.