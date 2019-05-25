ATM Card Rules: Transaction Charges Levied By SBI, Post Office Compared Here

SBI offers several types of ATM-cum-debit cards.

Major lenders and post offices (which also provide banking services) across the country offer ATM-cum-debit cards with a certain withdrawal limit. Customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the permitted number of free transactions. The ATM card charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank or post office where the customer's account is located or some other bank or post office - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country.

Here's a comparison of ATM cash withdrawal limits and different types of ATM card charges levied by SBI and post office:

State Bank of India (SBI):

SBI offers several types of ATM-cum-debit cards. These ATM cards enable customers to make cash withdrawals up to a certain limit. For example, SBI's Global International debit card allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 per day,

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards, according to bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Debit Card Issuance Charges Normal (Classic/Global) Nil Gold Debit Card 100/- (including tax) Platinum Debit Card 306/- (including tax) Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card 100/- plus tax Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card 150/- plus tax Platinum Debit Card 200/- plus tax Pride/Premium Business Debit Card 300/- plus tax Debit Card Replacement Charges Rs.204/- (including tax) Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN Rs.51/- (including tax) Domestic Transaction Charges Transactions at State Bank Group ATMs Free Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only) Free Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: Financial Transaction: 17/- (including tax) Non-Financial Transaction 6/- (including tax) (As mentioned on SBI's website)

Post office

Here are the ATM cash withdrawal limit and various charges of Post office's ATM cards as stated on India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in:

India Post (post office) ATM transaction limits/charges Daily ATM cash withdrawal limit Rs 25,000 Cash withdrawal limit per transaction Rs 10,000 Charges for transactions done at DOP ATMs Free (Both Financial & Non Financial) with a limit of 5 Financial transactions per day Permissible free transactions at other Bank ATMs (per month) Metro Cities - 3 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial) Non Metro Cities - 5 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial) Charges after exceeding permissible free transaction limit at other Bank ATMs Financial & Non Financial Transactions - Rs 20 + Applicable GST

(As mentioned on India Post's official website)

Among other services, post office also offers the facility to transfer savings accounts from one post office branch to another, according to its website.