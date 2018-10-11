Rupee Crashes To All-Time Low Of 74.48 Against US Dollar: 10 Points

INR Vs USD: Heavy losses in domestic shares also hurt the rupee sentiment.

The rupee touched a lifetime low of 74.48 against the US dollar on Thursday, reported news agency Reuters. Sustained capital outflows and sharp losses in stock markets weighed on the domestic currency, traders were quoted as saying in a report by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). On Wednesday, the rupee snapped six sessions of losses to close 18 paise higher at 74.21 against the dollar. The rupee has been hitting multiple lows and is Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year.