Profit
Home | Economy

Rupee Fall Moderate As Compared To Emerging Market Peers: RBI Governor

Rupee fall is moderate in comparison to emerging market peers, RBI Governor Urjit Patel says.

Economy | Posted by | Updated: October 05, 2018 15:48 IST
The fall in the value of the rupee against the US dollar is moderate in comparison to emerging market peers, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel said on Friday. The central bank has been trying to ensure that the foreign exchange market remains liquid, he added.

"The RBI's response to these unsettled conditions has been to ensure the foreign exchange market remains liquid with no undue volatility," said Mr Patel.

The rupee extended its losses to hit a record low of 74.20 rupees after the RBI held its policy rate unchanged. The rupee has lost nearly 14 percent so far this year.

 

 

