Rupee Advances For Fourth Day To Rise Above 70 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Points

The rupee has appreciated by 220 paise, or 3.1%, in four sessions in a row

The rupee strengthened by 69 paise, or about 1 per cent, against the dollar on Thursday. That marked the fourth consecutive day of rise in the rupee against the greenback, and its highest closing level recorded since November 30. The rupee advanced by as much as 74 paise against the US currency during the session, but gave some of those gains to settle at 69.70 for the day. Weakness in the dollar against major peers overseas supported the rupee amid lacklustre trade in domestic equities, say analysts.