Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As 7-Day Rally Ends: 10 Things To Know

Twenty six stocks on the Nifty50 finished lower

Domestic stock markets finished lower on Thursday amid weakness in Asian peers, after the US central bank dashed investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex shed 52.66 points to end at 36,431.67 and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled at 10,951.70, down 15.60 points from the previous close. That marked an end to a rally in the markets that lasted for seven sessions in a row. Losses were led by PSU banking, fast-moving consumer goods and metal stocks.