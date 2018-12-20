NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As 7-Day Rally Ends: 10 Things To Know

Top laggards on the 50-scrip index were Grasim Industries, State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Vedanta.

Market | | Updated: December 20, 2018 15:41 IST
Twenty six stocks on the Nifty50 finished lower

Domestic stock markets finished lower on Thursday amid weakness in Asian peers, after the US central bank dashed investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex shed 52.66 points to end at 36,431.67 and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled at 10,951.70, down 15.60 points from the previous close. That marked an end to a rally in the markets that lasted for seven sessions in a row. Losses were led by PSU banking, fast-moving consumer goods and metal stocks.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. Top laggards on the 50-scrip index were Grasim Industries, State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Vedanta, falling between 1.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent.
  2. The Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal sectoral indices finished 1.8 per cent and 1 per cent lower respectively.
  3. However, analysts expect some more upside in the domestic markets going forward.
  4. "Despite the global weakness, Indian markets are nicely holding up. This indicates strength... It appears that this upmove might have some steam left," said Prasanna Pathak, fund manager, Taurus Mutual Fund.
  5. The government plans to increase its capital infusion into some public sector banks to Rs 1.06 lakh crore in the current fiscal year (2018-19), news agency Reuters cited a finance ministry source as saying. 
  6. The Federal Reserve raised key overnight lending rates by 0.25 per cent point as expected to a range of 2.25-2.5 per cent on Wednesday. 
  7. The US central bank said "some further" rate hikes would be necessary in the year ahead, with its policymakers projecting two rate hikes on average next year instead of three they saw back in September, a change that was also largely in line with expectations.
  8. But the slight revision was not enough to ease market fears over a further US economic slowdown on the back of trade tensions, a waning boost from tax cuts and tightening monetary conditions for companies.
  9. In New York, US S&P 500 Index lost 1.54 per cent to hit its lowest level since September 2017. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.1 per cent, with Australian shares also declining 1.3 per cent to a two-year closing low.
  10. The Nifty had risen by 478.85 points, or 4.6 per cent, in seven consecutive sessions till Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)



