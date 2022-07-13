Rupee Ends At Another New Record Low Of 79.63 On Rampant Dollar

Rupee falls to yet another record low close of 79.63

The rupee's collapse marched slightly ahead as investors waited with bated breath for the key US inflation data, which is predicted to show price pressures surged to a 40-year peak and further boost a rampant dollar.

Bloomberg showed the rupee was last changing hands at 79.6350 per dollar after falling to an intra-day low of 79.6825, edging ever closer to the 80 mark.

PTI reported the rupee fell 3 paise to close provisionally at 79.62 against the US dollar.

While the currency breathed a sigh of relief earlier in the session on crude prices crashing below the $100-per-barrel mark, the reversal in energy prices on demand worries from a global recession pushed the rupee lower.

Global stocks too slipped on Wednesday and the euro lurked just above parity against the dollar, as traders waited to see if US inflation data later bolsters the case for another supersized Federal Reserve rate hike this month.