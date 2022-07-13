Sensex Reverses Early Gains, Falls 372 Points As Oil Prices Rebound, Nifty Settles Below 16,000

Sensex and Nifty settled on a lower note today.

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday extended their fall for the third straight session, dragged by index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank). Domestic indices plunged, reversing gains from earlier in the session driven by a resurgence in crude prices back above the $100 per barrel mark.

Brent crude had tumbled $7 on Tuesday to settle below $100 a barrel for the first time in three months.

India's bane for years has been supply-driven price pressures, and an uptick in crude prices raises imported inflation as the country depends on foreign energy for more than 80 per cent of its needs and is also the world's third-largest buyer.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 372 points or 0.69 per cent to close at 53,514, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 92 points or 0.57 per cent lower to settle at 15,967.

However, mid- and small-cap shares finished on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.16 per cent and small-cap climbed 0.22 per cent.