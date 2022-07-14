Rupee On The Brink Of 80 Per Dollar, Closes At New Record Low Of 79.99 After Settlements

Rupee edges closer to 80-mark, slides 18 paise to 79.99 vs dollar

The rupee ended Thursday on the brink of 80 per dollar, just a technicality of a touch lower at 79.99 against the greenback keeping it away from the key psychological level.

Bloomberg, Reuters reported that the partially-convertible rupee closed at 79.87 per dollar, while PTI quoted the rupee at 79.99 close after settlements.

A PTI showed the rupee edged ever so closer to the historic low of 80-mark against the US currency on Thursday as it declined by a little over 18 paise to settle at 79.9975 on a rampant and stronger greenback in overseas markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee started the day on a strong note and touched a high of 79.71 to a dollar in early trade. The currency, however, lost momentum after the dollar surged to a 24-year high against a basket of global currencies.

The rupee finally settled at the day's lowest level of 79.9975 to a dollar, down by 18 paise over the previous close of 79.81.

PTI reported that some of the leading banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI) were already quoting above 80 levels for selling the US dollar.