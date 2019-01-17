Rupee Breaks 4-Day Losing Streak, But Still Below 71 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Points

After four days of depreciation, the rupee advanced 0.3 per cent against the dollar to end at 71.03 on Thursday. That marked a gain of 21 paise for the rupee against the greenback from the previous close of 70.24, a day after the central bank announced new rules for overseas borrowings. Weakness in the United States currency overseas amid a dip in crude oil rates supported the currency, say analysts. However, volatility witnessed in the domestic equity markets kept the upside in check.