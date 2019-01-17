Sensex Closes 52 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,900

The markets gave up the day's gains in afternoon before returning to the positive zone

Domestic stock markets finished a volatile session on Thursday with mild gains, as advances in financial services and IT stocks were offset by pharmaceuticals and state-run banks.The Sensex ended 52 points higher at 36,374 while the NSE finished at 10,905, up 14 points from the previous close. Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were GAIL India, BPCL, Bharti Infratel, Axis Bank and HCL Tech, settling between 1.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent higher.

Analysts awaited more large cap companies to report their earnings for the October-December period.

"Focus is naturally on stocks that are due to post results. We continue to remain in a broad range," news agency Reuters cited Arun Kejriwal, founder of advisory firm Kejriwal Research, as saying. "However, the mood is still bearish. At every rally people are shorting the market."

Equities in Asian peers were little changed as worries over China's economic outlook were pacified by British Prime Minister Theresa May's overnight confidence vote win over Brexit.

Jet Airways closed 5.3 per cent higher after State Bank of India said lenders of the airline were considering a restructuring plan for the debt-laden carrier.

Reliance Industries shares closed 0.3 per cent lower, ahead of the earnings announcement by the company later in the day.