Rupee Rises Further Above 70 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Points

The rupee rose by as much as 20 paise against the dollar in early trade on Monday, rising further from the 70 mark. Weakness in the dollar overseas along with advances in the domestic equity markets on the back of buying across the sectors pushed the rupee higher, say analysts. Domestic stock markets traded higher on Monday amid gains in Asian peers, and were set to finish calendar year 2018 higher. The rupee has depreciated by around 608 paise against the dollar so far this year.