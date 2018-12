The Sensex and Nifty are set to finish 2018 with returns of at least 5.9% and 9.8% respectively

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a positive note amid gains in Asian peers, and were set to finish calendar year 2018 higher. Bombay Stock Exchange BSE benchmark index Sensex rose 208 points to touch 36,285 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty hit 10,923, up 63 points from the previous close. Advances in auto, metal and financial sectors pushed the markets higher.