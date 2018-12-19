NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

Rupee Surges By 50 Paise To Breach 70/Dollar Mark

Rupee Vs Dollar: Rupee continues rising spree on persistent drop in crude prices amid fresh foreign fund inflows and sustained selling of dollar.

Forex | | Updated: December 19, 2018 10:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rupee Surges By 50 Paise To Breach 70/Dollar Mark

INR Vs USD: Rupee opened with strength at Rs 70.05 and advanced further to 69.87 against the US dollar.


MUMBAI: Continuing its rising spree, the rupee appreciated another 50 paise to breach the 70 per dollar-mark in opening trade Wednesday on persistent drop in crude prices amid fresh foreign fund inflows and sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks. Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome later in the day also supported the rupee. The domestic unit opened with strength at Rs 70.05 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange and advanced further to 69.87 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, an international benchmark, dropped 4.2 per cent lower to USD 57.07 per barrel Tuesday, a 14-month low.

The rupee Tuesday rallied by a whopping 112 paise, its best single-day gains in over five years, to settle at 70.44 against the US dollar as softening crude oil prices eased concerns over economy's current account deficit expansion.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 144.76 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 112.32 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 36,459.09 in opening trade.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rupee Vs DollarINR Vs USDRupee Dollar Currency Exchange Rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
GSAT-7ABulandshahrLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsIPL AuctionPNR StatusTrain StatusChirag PaswanMoonee beachMumbai MetroJEE main admit cardLenovo Z5sPUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top