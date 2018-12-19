Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Nears 10,950

All 12 PSU bank stocks gained over 1 per cent in trade.

Domestic stock markets extended their gains to a seventh straight session on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,441.46 and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,930.55. At 9:18 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 36,481.41, up 134.33 points or 0.37 per cent, and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,945.80, with a gain of 37.10 points or 0.34 per cent. Forty out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains.

Trading between 1.56-3.43 per cent higher, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Petroleum, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel and Bharat Petroleum were the top five Nifty gainers.

All 12 PSU bank stocks gained over 1 per cent in trade.

Asian share markets played second string to bonds as a spectacular fall in the price of oil spurred speculation that the US Federal Reserve might be done with tightening after its policy meeting later in the session, reported news agency Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 per cent, while Shanghai blue chips were flat.

Japan's Nikkei steadied after an early dip and E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.4 per cent.

Oil had stolen the show as a supply glut saw Brent shed almost 6 per cent overnight. US crude was last down another 13 cents at $46.11 a barrel, while Brent recouped just 4 cents to $56.30.