Rupee Closes At 14-Month Low Against Dollar Today. Can It Fall Beyond 67?

Here are five things to know about the rupee's movement against dollar (INR vs USD) today:
1. The rupee is expected to weaken beyond 67 against the US dollar, Salil Datar, CEO and executive director, Essel Finance VKC Forex, told NDTV. "With the crude firming up and US bond yields hardening, the rupee can test Rs 67.25 levels," he said. Mr Datar expects the rupee to stabilise around 66-66.50 against the greenback in the near term.
2. The rupee moved in a range of 66.90-66.50 against the US dollar during Wednesday's session.
3. Strength in the dollar against a basket of currencies amid rising US bond yields battered the rupee. Dealers also attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers due to month-end demand and sustained foreign capital outflows.
4. Losses in the equity markets also dragged the rupee lower against the US dollar, amid continued selling of local equity and debt by FIIs or foreign institutional investors, say analysts.
5. The BSE Sensex fell 115 points lower to close just above the 34,500 mark while the NSE Nifty settled 43 points lower at 10,570. With that, the Sensex has risen close to 5 per cent so far this month. It had ended at a two-month high on Tuesday.
