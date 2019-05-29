NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Charges Levied By Top Lenders For Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Payments

Recently, RBI has announced an extension in the timings applicable to RTGS transfers by one-and-a-half hours.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: May 29, 2019 18:49 IST
Most banks across the country offer the service of RTGS but levy certain charges.


Real Time Gross Settlement or RTGS, a payment system, is primarily meant for large value transactions. Most banks across the country today offer the service of RTGS but levy certain charges. State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank, for example, charge a fee ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 56 per transaction from their customers for making a money transfer of more than Rs 5 lakh through RTGS. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - which manages the RTGS payments system - has announced an extension in the timings applicable to RTGS transfers by one-and-a-half hours. The extended window for RTGS will be applicable from June 1.

Given below are the charges levied by SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank for money transfer service RTGS:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Here are the existing RTGS timings and other charges applicable to SBI customers, for making fund transfers within the bank's network as well as to other banks:

Time of settlement at the RBITransaction SlabCharges
FromTo
9:00 hours12:00 hoursRs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakhRs 25
Above Rs 5.00 lakhRs 51
After 12:00 hours15:30 hoursRs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakhRs 26
Above Rs 5.00 lakhRs 52
After 15:30 hours16:30 hours (on weekdays)Rs 2.00 lakh to Rs 5.00 lakhRs 31
Above Rs 5.00 lakhRs 56
(Source: sbi.co.in)

From June 1, 2019, the cut-off time for RTGS transactions will be 6:00 pm for customers. This means the RTGS transfers will be allowed to be initiated by a remitter till 6:00 pm, instead of 4:30 pm at present.

ICICI Bank

Here are the existing RTGS charges applicable to ICICI customers, for making fund transfers within the bank's network as well as to other banks, according to bank's website-  icicibank.com:

Transaction ChargesRTGS
Amounts from Rs 2 lakh and upto Rs 5 lakhRs 25 + Applicable GST
Amounts above Rs 5 lakh and upto Rs 10 lakhRs 50 + Applicable GST

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank currently charges no fee for RTGS transactions made online, according to its website- hdfcbank.com.

