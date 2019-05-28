NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Timings For Payments System RTGS Extended

The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is Rs 2 lakh with no upper or maximum ceiling.

Your Money | | Updated: May 28, 2019 21:28 IST
Mumbai: 

Timings for fund transfer through RTGS have been extended by one-and-a-half hours to 6 pm for the general public from June 1, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. Under Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System, there is a continuous and real-time settlement of fund-transfers, individually on a transaction by transaction basis (without netting).

The RTGS system is primarily meant for large value transactions. The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is Rs 2 lakh with no upper or maximum ceiling.

"It has been decided to extend the timings for customer transactions (initial cut-off) in RTGS from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm," the RBI said in a notification.

The extended window for RTGS will be applicable from June 1.

Besides, National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) is another popular form of fund transfer. There is no limit for the minimum/maximum for fund transfer. However, NEFT operates in hourly batches. Currently, India's largest bank SBI provides 12 settlements from 8 am to 7 pm on weekdays and five settlements from 8 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

