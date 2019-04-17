RBI Issues Rs 50 Notes Signed By New Governor: 10 Things To Know

The dimension of Rs 50 note is 66 mm x 135 mm.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued Rs 50 denomination banknotes bearing the signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 50 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement. "All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," it added. Earlier, the RBI issued 'fluorescent blue-coloured' Rs 50 note, bearing signatures of former RBI governor Urjit R Patel in August 2017.

Here are 10 salient features of Rs 50 note:

1. The dimension of Rs 50 note is 66 mm x 135 mm.

2. On the observe or front side, denominational numeral 50 is written in Devnagari along with a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, according to RBI's website - rbi.org.in.

3. A small design of 'denominational numeral 50' is printed both on the front (hollow) and back (filled up) of the note in the middle of the vertical band next to the watermark. This has an accurate back-to-back registration. The design appears as one when seen against the light.

4. The guarantee clause, governor's signature with a promise clause and the RBI emblem feature towards the right of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait in the Rs 50 note.

5. The windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions 'Bharat' and RBI is mentioned on the front side of the note, according to RBI.

6. The Ashoka Pillar emblem is printed on the front-right side of the note

7. The Rs 50 note also has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse.

8. The year of printing is mentioned on the back-left of the note, according to RBI.

9. It also has a Swachh Bharat logo with slogan on the reverse side.

10. The language panel features on the reverse side of the note.

