Reliance Jio To Charge 6 Paise Per Minute For Making Calls To Other Networks

Reliance Jio will charge 6 paise per minute for calls made to other network operators.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, promoted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will charge 6 paise per minute for calls made to other network operators. Jio's move to charge 6 paise per minute for calls made to other network operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea is in line with the Interconnect Usage Charge or IUC fixed by the telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Interconnect Usage Charge or IUC is a cost paid by one mobile telecom operator to another, when its customers make outgoing mobile calls to the other operator's customers. These calls between two different networks are known as mobile off-net calls, Reliance Jio said in a press release.

"Calls made to other mobile operators will be charged at the prevailing IUC rate of 6 paise per minute through IUC top-up vouchers till such time that TRAI moves to zero termination charge regime," Reliance Jio said.

Relying on the repeated stance of TRAI and the amendment already made to the regulations reducing the IUC to Zero, Jio continued to pay IUC from its own resources to Airtel and Vodafone-Idea etc. while offering free voice to its customers. So far, in the last three years Jio has paid nearly Rs.13,500 crore as NET IUC charges to the other operators, Jio said.

Meanwhile, Jio will not be charging anything for Jio to Jio calls, all incoming calls, Jio to landline calls and calls made using WhatsApp or FaceTime and similar platforms.

Jio has also assured its customers that the 6 paise per minute charge on outgoing off-net mobile calls shall continue only till the time TRAI abolishes IUC, in line with its present regulation.

