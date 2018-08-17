Reliance Jio Set To Launch JioPhone 2 Flash Sale On August 30: Timings, Price And Other Details

Jio phone flash sale: A flash sale of JioPhone2 will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 30

Reliance Jio has announced a flash sale of JioPhone 2 on August 30. The upcoming flash sale will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 30, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. That will mark the second flash sale of JioPhone 2 - an upgraded version of 4G-enabled device JioPhone launched by the company last year - by Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries. Reliance Jio had earlier offered JioPhone 2 in a flash sale on August 16.

How to book JioPhone2 in upcoming flash sale on August 30 through Jio website (jio.com)

Reliance Jio has on its portal - jio.com - mentioned the following steps for those looking to purchase a JioPhone2 device from the upcoming flash sale:

The user is required to visit the Jio website and select JioPhone2.

After that, the user is required to enter his or her pin code and proceed to checkout.

The user is required to provide personal details such as name, email ID and mobile number.

Once that is done, the user is asked to select the desired payment option.

After the payment of Rs 2,999 is made by the user, an order confirmation notification is issued through email or SMS.

At present, Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans under the category 'JioPhone'. These recharge plans - priced at Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153 - are meant to be used with JioPhone devices.

Reliance Jio JioPhone plan priced at Rs 49

Priced at Rs 49, this prepaid JioPhone plan comes with a total high speed data benefit of 1 GB for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits, according to the Reliance Jio website.

Reliance Jio JioPhone plan priced at Rs 99

The Rs 99 plan comes with benefits such as 0.5 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days (total high speed data benefit of 14 GBs), according to the Jio portal. That means the subscriber gets 0.5 GB of mobile data at high speed every day during the validity period of this JioPhone plan, among other benefits.

Reliance Jio JioPhone plan priced at Rs 153

Reliance Jio's JioPhone plan priced at Rs 153 comes with 42 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, among other benefits. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

In all three plans, data continues at a revised speed of 64 Kbps once the user exhausts the respective limits on quantity of high speed data allowed, according to the Jio website.

WhatsApp on JioPhone

Reliance Jio had in a statement dated August 14 it would "soon" introduce mobile app WhatsApp to the JioPhone platform. "WhatsApp will also be available on JioPhone devices soon," it had said.