Reliance Jio Kick-Starts JioPhone 2 Flash Sale: Here's Everything You Should Know

Reliance Jio has made the new high-end model of JioPhone - JioPhone 2 - available for purchase on its website from 12 pm today. Reliance Jio is offering JioPhone 2 in a flash sale on jio.com, the website of Reliance Jio said. JioPhone 2 has a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display provides a horizontal screen viewing experience while the full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for ease of typing, said Reliance Jio aims to woo 10 crore users on the JioPhone platform, said Reliance Jio.

JioPhone 2 is available for online purchase from today. "JioPhone aims to accelerate the Digital Revolution in India with extreme affordability so that each and every Indian can access the internet and enjoy the Digital Life," said Reliance Jio in a statement earlier.

Reliance Jio has already made Facebook and YouTube available on JioPhone on Wednesday while WhatsApp will be available shortly, Jio said.

1. Starting 15th August, JioPhone customers have received Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps on JioPhone.

2. WhatsApp will also be available on JioPhone devices soon, Reliance Jio said.

JioPhone users already get free voice calls and premium content on the go on a host of applications such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic and JioChat.

3. JioPhone users are using the Voice Command feature to make calls, send messages, search the internet, play music, watch videos and operate the entire suite of applications available on the JioPhone.

4. "JioPhone is redefining the way majority of Indians access education, entertainment, information and other important services," said Jio.

On Wednesday, Reliance Jio officially started registrations for JioGigaFiber, the company's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband internet service.

Reliance Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of JioGigaFiber and JioPhone 2 at the company's annual general meeting in July.