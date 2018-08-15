JioGigaFiber Registrations Open: Price, Preview Offers And All Details Here

Currently, JioGigaFiber services are prepaid only, said Reliance Jio.

Today on August 15, which is also Independence Day, Reliance Jio has officially started registrations for its JioGigaFiber, which is company's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband internet service. JioGigaFiber registration can be done by visiting MyJio app or Jio's official website - jio.com. JioGigaFiber was initially launched by Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at RIL's 41st annual general meeting (AGM) held in the month of July. Under the preview offer, JioGigaFiber is giving ultra high-speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and a complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps.

Here are 5 things you need to know about JioGigaFiber:

1. In case, the user consumes 100 GB of data quota provided by JioGigaFiber within a month, he/she can still continue to enjoy high speed internet services by performing a complimentary data top-up of 40 GB via MyJio app or through jio.com.

2. As this is a preview offer, there are no installation charges levied but there is a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 taken for the ONT (Optical Network Terminal) device (GigaHub Home Gateway). This amount needs to be paid through debit card, credit card, Jio money or PayTM, as mentioned on Jio's official website- jio.com.

4. JioGigaFiber provides faster internet connection. Fiber networks are not required to be changed post installation as it is upgraded with latest technology that creates the electronic light pulses, said Reliance Jio.

5. JioGigaFiber's ultra-fast download and upload speeds enable UHD, video conferencing and variety of camera application usage and experience seamlessly.With JioGigaFiber, users can watch 600 plus TV channels, thousands of movies and millions of songs.

