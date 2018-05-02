Jio's Offer: You Get Up To 112GB Free Data For 56 Days. Your Friend Gets 8GB Data For 4 Days 8GBs of free data is also offered to each friend with a daily cap of 2GBs data for a period of 4 days.

Reliance Jio is offering up to 112GBs of data with validity up to 56 days under a new promotional offer 'JioPhone Match Pass'. In order to avail the offer, subscribers need to make 10 of his/her friends to get a JioPhone. Assured data packs are offered to the subscriber when each friend gets a JioPhone, mentioned Jio on its official website- jio.com. 8GBs of free data is also offered to each friend with a daily cap of 2GBs data for a period of 4 days. The offer is valid till May 27, 2018. (Also read: Jio Vs Airtel: Prepaid Recharge Plans Priced Under Rs. 50 Every week 2 Jio customers with highest number of friends getting a JioPhone also has the opportunity to be part of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan show aired on Colors TV and MyJio/JioTV, added Jio on its website.Under the new scheme, Jio subscriber who makes 10 of his/her friends to get a JioPhone can avail up to 112GBs of data. For the first 4 friends who get a JioPhone, subscriber get 8GB data pack valid for 4 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. For the 5th friend who gets a JioPhone, customer gets a bonus 24GB data pack valid for 12 days. Between the 6th and 9th friend who gets a JioPhone, subscriber get 8GB data pack valid for 4 days for each friend. For the 10th friend who gets a JioPhone, subscriber gets another bonus 24GB data pack valid for 12 Days. These data packs are capped at 2GB per data. (Also read: Reliance Jio Reports Profit For Second Quarter In Row, RIL Posts Record Earnings 1. Pass on the toll-free number - 1800-890-8900 to your friends who are interested in JioPhone.2. Now, your friends need to call the toll free number, 1800-890-8900 and enter your Jio number and the PIN code where they are located. 3. Your friends can then visit a Jio retailer to get a JioPhone or order online from Jio's website.4. Offer will be credited to you and your friend's Jio account.