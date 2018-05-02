Jio's Offer: You Get Up To 112GB Free Data For 56 Days. Your Friend Gets 8GB Data For 4 Days

Every week 2 Jio customers with highest number of friends getting a JioPhone also has the opportunity to be part of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan show aired on Colors TV and MyJio/JioTV, added Jio on its website.
JioPhone Match Pass offer in detail
Under the new scheme, Jio subscriber who makes 10 of his/her friends to get a JioPhone can avail up to 112GBs of data. For the first 4 friends who get a JioPhone, subscriber get 8GB data pack valid for 4 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. For the 5th friend who gets a JioPhone, customer gets a bonus 24GB data pack valid for 12 days. Between the 6th and 9th friend who gets a JioPhone, subscriber get 8GB data pack valid for 4 days for each friend. For the 10th friend who gets a JioPhone, subscriber gets another bonus 24GB data pack valid for 12 Days. These data packs are capped at 2GB per data. (Also read: Reliance Jio Reports Profit For Second Quarter In Row, RIL Posts Record Earnings)
Steps to avail 'JioPhone Match Pass' offer:
1. Pass on the toll-free number - 1800-890-8900 to your friends who are interested in JioPhone.
2. Now, your friends need to call the toll free number, 1800-890-8900 and enter your Jio number and the PIN code where they are located.
Comments3. Your friends can then visit a Jio retailer to get a JioPhone or order online from Jio's website.
4. Offer will be credited to you and your friend's Jio account.