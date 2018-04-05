Reliance Jio Looks To Hire 3,000 Executives Over 3,000 job listings from Reliance Jio come at a time of intense competition among telecom companies in a consolidating market, say some analysts.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Reliance Jio, part of Reliance Industries, has also listed around 585 'point jobs' on its website



Besides, Reliance Jio, part of Reliance Industries, had also listed around 585 'point jobs'. The Jio point team would be spearheading the launch of Jio Points in small towns and rural markets that will operate as 'customer sales & service touch points' and create distribution network in the catchment territory, the company said while describing the category.



Over 3,000 job listings from Reliance Jio come at a time of intense competition among telecom companies in a consolidating market, say some analysts.



Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed last year to merge their Indian operations to create the country's biggest telecoms business. The joint enterprise of Vodafone and Idea Cellular, would unseat Bharti Airtel to grab the top slot.



Reliance Jio has made an impact with its free voice calls and cut-price data services, forcing India's three biggest operators - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea - to slash prices.



Brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities in a note earlier this week said competitive intensity within the telecom sector is likely to persist in FY19, with recovery in ARPU or average revenue per user "delayed, but definite".



"The sector might continue to see aggressive pricing for the next 12 months, leading to market share losses for the smaller players (15% currently) as well as Vodafone-Idea until the merger settles down," said Motilal Oswal Securities.



Credit rating agency ICRA had said last month that a revival in the telecom sector in India was likely to be prolonged. High competition among telecom companies amid aggressive pricing of fast data has been widespread in the Indian telecom industry for a while now, it had said in a note. "The pressure on the cash flows of the industry may continue for a few more quarters," ICRA added.



This is due to the price competition, which has exerted significant pressures on the industry in financial year 2018 and continues to remain intense as the larger operators are contesting to acquire subscribers of the exiting telecom companies, the agency added.



Reliance Jio has been India's fastest-growing phone carrier since its launch in September 2016. It disrupted the market with discounts and free voice offerings, while expanding its library of Indian films, music and TV shows. Analysts say Jio is betting on entertainment and sports content to boost users' spend on data.



(With agency inputs)



Reliance Jio is looking to recruit at least 3,000 executives across the country for various roles. The job listings on Reliance Jio's website - jio.com - showed the latest entrant in the telecom industry was inviting applications from candidates for around 2,437 openings under the 'Geographical Jobs' category. Under this category, Reliance Jio was seeking interest from candidates for 925 listed positions in engineering & technology, 726 in sales & distribution, 182 in operations and 109 in supply chain, according to the available job listings at the time of writing of this report. "Explore opportunities with a wide geographical spread pan India and be a part of the Digital India Movement," said Reliance Jio on its portal, inviting applications for the listed positions under the Geographical Jobs category.Besides, Reliance Jio, part of Reliance Industries, had also listed around 585 'point jobs'. The Jio point team would be spearheading the launch of Jio Points in small towns and rural markets that will operate as 'customer sales & service touch points' and create distribution network in the catchment territory, the company said while describing the category.Over 3,000 job listings from Reliance Jio come at a time of intense competition among telecom companies in a consolidating market, say some analysts.Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed last year to merge their Indian operations to create the country's biggest telecoms business. The joint enterprise of Vodafone and Idea Cellular, would unseat Bharti Airtel to grab the top slot.Reliance Jio has made an impact with its free voice calls and cut-price data services, forcing India's three biggest operators - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea - to slash prices.Brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities in a note earlier this week said competitive intensity within the telecom sector is likely to persist in FY19, with recovery in ARPU or average revenue per user "delayed, but definite"."The sector might continue to see aggressive pricing for the next 12 months, leading to market share losses for the smaller players (15% currently) as well as Vodafone-Idea until the merger settles down," said Motilal Oswal Securities.Credit rating agency ICRA had said last month that a revival in the telecom sector in India was likely to be prolonged. High competition among telecom companies amid aggressive pricing of fast data has been widespread in the Indian telecom industry for a while now, it had said in a note. "The pressure on the cash flows of the industry may continue for a few more quarters," ICRA added.This is due to the price competition, which has exerted significant pressures on the industry in financial year 2018 and continues to remain intense as the larger operators are contesting to acquire subscribers of the exiting telecom companies, the agency added. Reliance Jio has been India's fastest-growing phone carrier since its launch in September 2016. It disrupted the market with discounts and free voice offerings, while expanding its library of Indian films, music and TV shows. Analysts say Jio is betting on entertainment and sports content to boost users' spend on data.(With agency inputs)