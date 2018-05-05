Now Video Call Amitabh Bachchan Anytime With Jio's New Feature. 5 Points

5 things to know about JioInteract's first service- LIVE video call:
1. JioInteract's first service LIVE Video Call allows all Jio and other smartphone subscribers to make a video call with their favourite superstar anytime during the day.
2. In the first attempt, users can ask questions related to Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming comedy drama film, 102 Not Out and even book their movie tickets in real-time through the ticketing-partner BookMyShow, said Reliance Jio. (Also read: Jio's Offer: You Get Up To 112GB Free Data For 56 Days. Your Friend Gets 8GB Data For 4 Days)
3. This innovative service uses a powerful artificial intelligence based platform to listen to user questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way.
4. The platform has a unique auto-learning feature that helps improve the answering accuracy.
5. In order to avail Jio's AI based LIVE video service, download MyJio app and click on JioInteract icon. Now start your video call and chat with your celebrity. Additionally, subscribers can also share their video call experience with their family and friends using the share option.