Reliance Industries March Quarter Net Profit Rises 10% To Rs 10,362 Crore

Reliance Industries, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate promoted by Mukesh Ambani, on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, surpassing expectations of analysts. That marked a 9.79 per cent increase from the net profit of Rs 9,438 crore registered by the company in corresponding period a year ago. Analysts polled on an average expected the Mumbai-based Reliance Industries to post a profit of Rs 9,920 crore, news agency Reuters reported citing Refinitiv data.

Its revenue from operations after deducting Goods and Services Tax (GST) rose 17.88 per cent to Rs 1.42 lakh crore in January-March quarter compared with Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, reported net profit of Rs 840 crore in March quarter, up 65 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 510 crore. Its operating revenue came in at Rs 11,106 crore, Reliance Industries said.

Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix for telecom companies, came in at Rs 126.2 per subscriber per month.

Its gross refining margin (GRM), a measure of how much the company earns by refining a barrel of crude oil, declined 7 per cent sequentially to $8.2 per barrel from $8.8 per barrel. On Y-o-Y basis its GRMs declined 25.45 per cent from $11 per barrel.

Revenue from the refining and marketing segment in March quarter decreased by 6.1 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 87,844 crore ($ 12.7 billion) while segment's EBIT or operating profit declined by 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,176 crore ($ 603 million). Refining and marketing segment performance was impacted by lower crude throughout due to planned maintenance.

For the financial year 2018-19, Reliance Industries net profit stood at Rs 39,588 crore compared with Rs 36,075 crore in financial year 2017-18, up 9.73 per cent.

FY19 revenue from the refining and marketing business increased by 28.7 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3.94 lakh crore ($ 57 billion) from Rs 3.06 lakh crore, primarily on account of higher crude prices during the year, Reliance Industries said in a press release.

Reliance Industries board recommended dividend of Rs 6.5 per share of Rs 10 each for financial year 2019, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares in Reliance Industries ended 3.15 per cent higher on the NSE, outperforming the Nifty which finished 0.29 per cent lower, ahead of the earnings announcement by the company.

