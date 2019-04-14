NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Small Finance Banks Offer

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income

Institutions such as post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit account.


Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, a recurring deposit (RD) account allows the investor to invest fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Jana Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank:

Jana Small Finance Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by Jana bank, according to the bank's website, janabank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.) 
> 1 month - 6 months6.00%6.60%
> 6 months - 12 months8.50%9.10%
> 12 months - 24 months8.50%9.10%
> 24 months - < 36 months8.50%9.10%
= 36 months9.00%9.60%
> 36 months - 60 months8.50%9.10%
> 60 months - 120 months7.00%7.60%

AU Small Finance Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by AU bank, according to the bank's website, aubank.in:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
3 Months6.75%7.25%
6 Months6.90%7.40%
9 Months to 12 Months7.01%7.51%
15 Months to 18 months7.77%8.27%
21 Months to 24 months8.01%8.51%
27 Months to 36 months8.24%8.74%
37 Months to 45 Months7.53%8.03%
46 Months to 60 Months7.77%8.27%
61 Months to 120 Months7.30%7.80%

ESAF Small Finance Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by ESAF bank, according to the bank's website, esafbank.com: 

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
180 - 363 days7.50%8.00%
364 days5.60%6.10%
365 - 727 days8.75%9.25%
728 days6.80%7.30%
729 - 1091 days8.00%8.50%
1092 days5.66%6.16%
1093 - 1819 days7.30%7.80%
1820 days5.65%6.15%
1821 - 3652 days7.30%7.80%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by Suryoday bank, according to the bank's website, suryodaybank.com:

Period

General public (% p.a.)

Senior citizens (% p.a.)

6 months7.50%8.00%
9 months7.75%8.25%
12 months8.50%9.00%
15 months8.50%9.00%
18 months8.50%9.00%
21 months8.50%9.00%
24 months8.50%9.00%
27 months8.75%9.25%
30 months8.75%9.25%
33 months8.75%9.25%
36 months8.75%9.25%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years8.00%8.50%
5 Years8.25%8.75%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years7.25%7.75%

