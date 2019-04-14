Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Small Finance Banks Offer

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, a recurring deposit (RD) account allows the investor to invest fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them.
Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Jana Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank:
Jana Small Finance Bank
The following RD interest rates are offered by Jana bank, according to the bank's website, janabank.com:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|> 1 month - 6 months
|6.00%
|6.60%
|> 6 months - 12 months
|8.50%
|9.10%
|> 12 months - 24 months
|8.50%
|9.10%
|> 24 months - < 36 months
|8.50%
|9.10%
|= 36 months
|9.00%
|9.60%
|> 36 months - 60 months
|8.50%
|9.10%
|> 60 months - 120 months
|7.00%
|7.60%
AU Small Finance Bank
The following RD interest rates are offered by AU bank, according to the bank's website, aubank.in:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|3 Months
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 Months
|6.90%
|7.40%
|9 Months to 12 Months
|7.01%
|7.51%
|15 Months to 18 months
|7.77%
|8.27%
|21 Months to 24 months
|8.01%
|8.51%
|27 Months to 36 months
|8.24%
|8.74%
|37 Months to 45 Months
|7.53%
|8.03%
|46 Months to 60 Months
|7.77%
|8.27%
|61 Months to 120 Months
|7.30%
|7.80%
ESAF Small Finance Bank
The following RD interest rates are offered by ESAF bank, according to the bank's website, esafbank.com:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|180 - 363 days
|7.50%
|8.00%
|364 days
|5.60%
|6.10%
|365 - 727 days
|8.75%
|9.25%
|728 days
|6.80%
|7.30%
|729 - 1091 days
|8.00%
|8.50%
|1092 days
|5.66%
|6.16%
|1093 - 1819 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1820 days
|5.65%
|6.15%
|1821 - 3652 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
The following RD interest rates are offered by Suryoday bank, according to the bank's website, suryodaybank.com:
|Period
General public (% p.a.)
Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|6 months
|7.50%
|8.00%
|9 months
|7.75%
|8.25%
|12 months
|8.50%
|9.00%
|15 months
|8.50%
|9.00%
|18 months
|8.50%
|9.00%
|21 months
|8.50%
|9.00%
|24 months
|8.50%
|9.00%
|27 months
|8.75%
|9.25%
|30 months
|8.75%
|9.25%
|33 months
|8.75%
|9.25%
|36 months
|8.75%
|9.25%
|Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years
|8.00%
|8.50%
|5 Years
|8.25%
|8.75%
|Above 5 Years to 10 Years
|7.25%
|7.75%
Institutions such as post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit account.
