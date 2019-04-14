Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Small Finance Banks Offer

Institutions such as post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit account.

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, a recurring deposit (RD) account allows the investor to invest fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Jana Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank:

Jana Small Finance Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by Jana bank, according to the bank's website, janabank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) > 1 month - 6 months 6.00% 6.60% > 6 months - 12 months 8.50% 9.10% > 12 months - 24 months 8.50% 9.10% > 24 months - < 36 months 8.50% 9.10% = 36 months 9.00% 9.60% > 36 months - 60 months 8.50% 9.10% > 60 months - 120 months 7.00% 7.60%

AU Small Finance Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by AU bank, according to the bank's website, aubank.in:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 3 Months 6.75% 7.25% 6 Months 6.90% 7.40% 9 Months to 12 Months 7.01% 7.51% 15 Months to 18 months 7.77% 8.27% 21 Months to 24 months 8.01% 8.51% 27 Months to 36 months 8.24% 8.74% 37 Months to 45 Months 7.53% 8.03% 46 Months to 60 Months 7.77% 8.27% 61 Months to 120 Months 7.30% 7.80%

ESAF Small Finance Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by ESAF bank, according to the bank's website, esafbank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 180 - 363 days 7.50% 8.00% 364 days 5.60% 6.10% 365 - 727 days 8.75% 9.25% 728 days 6.80% 7.30% 729 - 1091 days 8.00% 8.50% 1092 days 5.66% 6.16% 1093 - 1819 days 7.30% 7.80% 1820 days 5.65% 6.15% 1821 - 3652 days 7.30% 7.80%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The following RD interest rates are offered by Suryoday bank, according to the bank's website, suryodaybank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 6 months 7.50% 8.00% 9 months 7.75% 8.25% 12 months 8.50% 9.00% 15 months 8.50% 9.00% 18 months 8.50% 9.00% 21 months 8.50% 9.00% 24 months 8.50% 9.00% 27 months 8.75% 9.25% 30 months 8.75% 9.25% 33 months 8.75% 9.25% 36 months 8.75% 9.25% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% 5 Years 8.25% 8.75% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.75%

Institutions such as post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit account.

