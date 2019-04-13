NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Check Out Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Lenders

Fixed Deposit (FD): Interest payout frequencies that a customer can choose with fixed deposits are monthly, quarterly or at maturity.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: April 13, 2019 15:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Check Out Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Lenders

Customers can avail fixed deposits from a minimum of seven days to 10 years.


Fixed Deposits (FD), also known as term deposit (TD), is an interest-bearing account that has a specified date of maturity. The funds in these accounts are held for a fixed term, and guarantee a return of principal. Customers can avail fixed deposits from a minimum of seven days to 10 years. Interest payout frequencies that a customer can choose with fixed deposits are monthly, quarterly or at maturity. Most leading banks today, from public sector State Bank of India (SBI) to private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, offer an interest rate ranging from 3.50 per cent to 7.90 per cent for deposits up to Rs 2 crore for different tenure, according to the information displayed on their respective websites.

Given below is a comparison of interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits up to Rs 2 crore, according to sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.8%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.8%7.3%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits up to Rs 2 crore, with effect from April 11, 2019, according to hdfcbank.com:

PeriodInterest RateSenior Citizen Rates
   (per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days - 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits up to Rs 2 crore, according to bank's website- icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest applicable from March 7, 2019
Tenure PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits up to Rs 2 crore, with effect from April 11, 2019, according to bank's website- kotak.com:

Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal AllowedLess than Rs 2 Crore (General citizens)Less than Rs 2 Crore (Senior citizens)
7 - 14 Days3.50%4.00%
15 - 30 Days4.00%4.50%
31 - 45 Days5.00%5.50%
46 - 90 Days5.50%6.00%
91 - 120 Days6.25%6.75%
121 - 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 Days6.40%6.90%
181 Days to 269 Days6.50%7.00%
270 Days6.50%7.00%
271 Days to 363 Days6.75%7.25%
364 Days7.00%7.50%
365 Days to 389 Days7.00%7.50%
390 Days (12 months 25 days)7.20%7.70%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months7.20%7.70%
23 Months7.20%7.70%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years7.20%7.70%
2 years- less than 3 years7.10%7.60%
3 years and above but less than 4 years7.00%7.50%
4 years and above but less than 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years6.50%7.00%

Small finance banks, on the other hand, pay higher interest rates on fixed deposits compared to commercial banks.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed Deposit (FD) revised interest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Lok Sabha Election DatesAkhilesh YadavElectoral BondsPM ModiNATOElections 2019Election 2019 NewsLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsSamsung A70PUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top