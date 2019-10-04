RBI Raises Near-Term Inflation Forecast To 3.4% For Second Quarter Of 2019-20

RBI retained projections at 3.5-3.7 per cent for second half of the fiscal year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised its near-term inflation forecast to 3.4 per cent for the second quarter of 2019-20, while retaining projections at 3.5-3.7 per cent for second half of the fiscal year and 3.6 per cent for first quarter of 2020-21. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said as long as the growth momentum remains as it is now and growth revives, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will continue with an "accommodative" stance while ensuring inflation remains within the target. Inflation is the key mandate of the RBI with the target of 4 per cent in the medium term

With all six members of the MPC voting in favour of a rate cut and for retaining the accommodative stance, the benchmark repo rate was cut by 25 basis points to 5.15 per cent. That marked the fifth straight reduction in the key lending rate so far this year. The previous lowest repo rate of 5 per cent was recorded in March 2010. Following the rate cut, the reverse repo rate was reduced to 4.9 per cent.

On fiscal targets, Mr Das said that the central bank has no doubt over the government's commitment to meet the fiscal deficit target despite the massive tax giveaways of Rs 1.45 lakh and falling indirect tax collections.

In the last policy review in August, the central bank had kept the retail inflation within its target level for over 12-month, and had projected it to stay within a band of 3.5-3.7 per cent during the second half of this fiscal.





