RBI Seen Reducing Rates By At Least 0.25% Today: 10 Things To Know

Some economists even expect a bigger rate cut by the RBI today

The Reserve Bank of India will in the next few hours reveal the outcome of its fourth bi-monthly policy review. Many economists expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee, chaired by the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, to deliver its fifth reduction in key interest rates, given the consumer inflation reading remaining well within the RBI's medium-term goal for 13 months in a row. If that prediction comes true, it would make today's repo rate cut a fifth so far this year. In four bi-monthly reviews this calendar year, the MPC has reduced the repo rate - the key rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks - by 1.1 percentage point.