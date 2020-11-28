Q2 GDP Data Key Highlights: Experts See V-Shaped Recovery As GDP Contracts 7.5%

Q2 GDP Data: India entered into a technical recession for the first time since independence

India Q2 GDP Data Key Highlights: The country's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter following a successive decline of 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter, according to the estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on November 27. With the latest GDP figures, India has entered into a technical recession for the first time since independence in 1947. When the GDP growth rate is negative for two successive quarters, it is termed a recession. On the economic data, India's Chief Economist Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that a V-shaped recovery in growth could be seen across sectors with the capital and infrastructure sectors especially encouraging. (Also Read: With GDP Slump Of 7.5%, India Now Among Worst Performing Major Economies )

Due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of this financial year. The contraction was attributed to several reasons such as many sectors showing a high unemployment rate, decreased consumer demand, and loss in sales amid strict pandemic norms of social distancing.

Here are some of the key highlights from India's Q2 GDP data: