Post Office Public Provident Fund (PPF) Account: Interest Rate, Tax Benefits, Key Features

Public Provident Fund (PPF), a product offered by India Post or Department of Posts, is a retirement planning-focused instrument. Post office PPF account comes under the exempt, exempt, exempt (EEE) category of tax status. This means that returns, maturity amount and interest income are exempt from income tax. Post office Public Provident Fund (PPF) account can be opened by any individual with cash or cheque. In case of cheque, the date of realization of cheque in government account should be date of opening of account, according to the official website of India Post- indiapost.gov.in.

Here are key things to know about Post office Public Provident Fund (PPF):

Interest rates

The post office Public Provident Fund (PPF) account offers an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum, which is compounded yearly, according to the official website of India Post- indiapost.gov.in.

Minimum/maximum contribution

PPF accounts can be opened by an individual with Rs 100 but he/she must deposit a minimum of Rs. 500 in a financial year and maximum of Rs. 1,50,000. The subscriber should not deposit more than Rs. 1,50,000 per annum as the excess amount neither earns any interest nor is eligible for rebate under Income Tax Act, according to India Post's official website. The amount can be deposited in lump sum or in a maximum of 12 installments per year.

Maturity period

Post office PPF accounts mature in 15 years. Thereafter, on application by the subscriber, it can be extended for one or more blocks of five years each.

Tax Benefits

In case of Post office PPF account, deposits qualify for deduction from income under Section 80C of Income Tax Act. Interim Budget 2019-20 proposed to increase the limit for tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest income earned on post office deposits from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 per annum. The proposed TDS hike will come into effect from April 1, 2019.

Premature withdrawal

Withdrawal is permissible every year from seventh financial year from the year of opening account, mentioned India Post on its official website.