Post Office Public Provident Fund (PPF): How It Works, Interest Rates, Tax Benefits, Other Details

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account matures in 15 years.

India Post, the postal system of the country, offers several savings schemes to mobilize small investments. One such savings scheme offered by India Post is Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. PPF offers an investment avenue with decent returns coupled with income tax benefits. The PPF account fetches an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum. Interests on deposits are compounded on an annual basis, which means that it is added to the principal amount every year, noted India Post on it's official website- indiapost.gov.in.

Here are 10 things to know about Public Provident Fund (PPF) account

1. PPF account can be opened by cash/cheque and in case of cheque, the date of realization of cheque in government account is the date of opening of account.

2. Post office public provident fund (PPF) account can be opened by an individual with Rs 100 but he/she must deposit a minimum of Rs 500 in a financial year and maximum of Rs 1,50,000. The subscriber should not deposit more than Rs 1,50,000 per annum as the excess amount neither earns any interest nor is eligible for rebate under Income Tax Act, mentioned India Post.

3. The amount can be deposited in lump sum or in a maximum of 12 installments per year.

4. A PPF account matures in 15 years. Thereafter, on application by the subscriber, it can be extended for 1 or more blocks of 5 years each.

5. Interest income is totally exempt from Income Tax. Amount outstanding to the credit is fully exempted from Wealth Tax also, said India Post.

6. Premature closure is not allowed before 15 years in a PPF account.

7. Deposits qualify for deduction from income under Section 80C of Income Tax Act.

8. Nomination facility is available at the time of opening and also after opening of account. Account can be transferred from one post office to another.

9. The subscriber can open another account in the name of minors but subject to maximum investment limit by adding balance in all accounts.

10. Withdrawal is permissible every year from seventh financial year from the year of opening a PPF account.