Late Payment Charges For Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), Other Rules Here

Department of Posts or India Post, which operates a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices, offers nine types of government-sponsored savings schemes. One such savings scheme offered by India Post is a five-year recurring deposit account (RD), according to its website, indiapost.gov.in. At present, the interest rates applicable to all post office saving schemes are reviewed on a quarterly basis. For the current quarter, ending on September 30, 2019, investment in post office recurring deposit fetches returns to the tune of 7.20. In the current quarter, the government reduced interest rates of small savings schemes by 0.1 per cent.

Post office recurring deposit account opening rules

For opening a five-year recurring deposit account, a minimum investment of Rs 10 per month is required, according to the India Post's website. Monthly deposits can be made in multiples of Rs 5. A depositor can have more than one account in his own name or jointly with another. Subsequent deposit can be made up to 15th day of next month if account is opened up to 15th of a calendar month and up to last working day of next month if account is opened between 16th day and last working day of a calendar month.

The amounts deposited are repayable in lump sum at the end of the period of 5 years from the date on which the first deposit was made along with interest as prescribed from time to time.

Premature withdrawal rules of Post office recurring deposit

One withdrawal up to 50 per cent of the balance is allowed after one year. However, it should be repaid in lump-sum along with interest at the prescribed rate at any time during the currency of the account, said India Post.

Late payment charges for Post office recurring deposit

The monthly deposits should be credited on any day of the month. If the monthly installment is not credited for any particular month, then it becomes a default. A default fee @ 0.05 rs for every 5 rupee is charged. If in any RD account, there is monthly default amount, the depositor has to first pay the defaulted monthly deposit with default fee and then pay the current month deposit.

Maximum of 4 defaults are allowed. After this the account becomes discontinued and can be revived in two months but if the same is not revived within this period, no further deposit can be made, according to India Post's website. This is applicable for both Core Banking Solution (CBS) and non CBS Post offices.

