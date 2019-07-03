NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
All You Need To Know About Post Office Saving Schemes

At present, the interest rates applicable to post office saving schemes are reviewed on a quarterly basis.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: July 03, 2019 20:44 IST
Department of Posts or India Post, which operates a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices and over three lakh postmen across the country, offers nine types of government-sponsored savings schemes. These are - Post Office Savings Account, 5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD), Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD), Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), 15 year Public Provident Fund Account (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), and Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts.

At present, the interest rates applicable to post office saving schemes are reviewed on a quarterly basis. For the current quarter, ending on September 30, 2019, investment in post office small savings schemes fetches returns to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent. In the current quarter, the government reduced interest rates of small savings schemes by 0.1 per cent. However, interest rate on savings account has been retained at 4 per cent annually. Here are the interest rates of all types of post office saving schemes:

Post office small saving schemeRate of interest for quarter ending September 30, 2019Compounding frequency
Savings Deposit4.00%Annually
1-Year Time Deposit6.90%Quarterly
2-Year Time Deposit6.90%Quarterly
3-Year Time Deposit6.90%Quarterly
5-Year Time Deposit7.70%Quarterly
5-Year Recurring Deposit7.20%Quarterly
5-Year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme8.60%Quarterly and paid
5-Year Monthly Income Scheme7.60%Monthly and paid
5-Year National Savings Certificate7.90%Annually
Public Provident Fund Scheme7.90%Annually
Kisan Vikas Patra7.60% Annually
Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme8.40%Annually

A post office account under any of the small savings schemes except recurring deposit can be opened with a minimum investment of Rs 20-1,500, according to India Post's official  website - indiapost.gov.in. For opening a five-year recurring deposit account, a minimum investment of Rs 10 per month is required, according to the India Post's website.Given below are the minimum investment required in different types of post office saving accounts:

Account nameMinimum amount required to open account
Savings account (Cheque account)Rs 20
Savings account (non Cheque account)Rs 20
Monthly Income Scheme (MIS)Rs 1,500
Fixed Deposit (FD) AccountRs 200
Public Provident Fund (PPF)Rs 500
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)Rs 1,000

(As mentioned on India Post's official website)

Some of these post office saving schemes also qualify for income tax benefits.



Top