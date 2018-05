Petrol Prices Just 1% Away From Highest Ever, Diesel At New Record High

Petrol and diesel prices today were hiked by 22-24 paise per litre across the four metros

Petrol and diesel prices today were hiked by 22-24 paise per litre across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. With that, petrol prices in Delhi are less than 1 per cent away from an all-time high of Rs 76.06 per litre, recorded in September 2013. Diesel price in Delhi hit a fresh all-time high today - meaning it had never been sold at today's level in the past. Petrol and diesel prices are currently revised on a daily basis. The new rates are effected at fuel stations at 6 am every day.