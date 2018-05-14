Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Holds 10,800; Indian Oil, HPCL Top Gainers On Fuel Price Hike

Twenty seven stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index were trading in the positive zone. Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum, trading with gains of at least 2 per cent each.
Petrol and diesel priced were hiked on Monday, after a gap of 19 days. With that, petrol prices in Delhi registered a fresh high in four years and eight months while diesel prices crossed Rs 66 per litre for the first time to a new all-time high.
The outcome of Karnataka assembly elections are likely to determine the fate of equity market indices (Sensex and Nifty) this week, say market experts.
The big market moving event this week "will be the Karnataka elections outcome especially BJP's performance", according to Devendra Nevgi, founder and principal partner of Delta Global Partners.
"Crude oil prices, US-Iran developments and earnings would be closely monitored," he said.
Other factors that are expected to cast a shadow on the market trajectory include the release of macroeconomic data of retail inflation (CPI), wholesale inflation (WPI), crude oil prices and other geopolitical factors, they add.